Live Chat: USF at Memphis
USF aims for its third straight win an afternoon matchup with Memphis today, in a battle of two very good defenses, at 4 p.m. ET in the FedEx Forum. The game is available to be viewed on CBS Sports Network.
The Bulls (10-12, 3-6 AAC) have been idle since defeating in-state rivals UCF 64-48 last Saturday. USF ranks 17th in the NCAA in scoring defense by allowing just 61.1 points per game.
Memphis (17-5, 6-3 AAC) has won three straight after defeating Temple on Wednesday. The Tigers are second in the league in scoring at 73.8 points per game and third in scoring defense by allowing just 63.6 points per game.
-- USF has held 20 of its 22 opponents under their season scoring average.
--USF ranks 31st in the NCAA in turnovers forced with 16.2 per game. --USF ranks 36th in the NCAA with 8.2 steals per game and has at least eight in 14 of 22 games this season.
--Laquincy Rideau ranks eighth in the NCAA with 2.5 steals per game. --Ezacuras Dawson III ranks third in The American with a .420 three-point percentage.
--David Collins has made 377 career free throws and ranks third all-time in school history.