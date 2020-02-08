USF aims for its third straight win an afternoon matchup with Memphis today, in a battle of two very good defenses, at 4 p.m. ET in the FedEx Forum. The game is available to be viewed on CBS Sports Network.

The Bulls (10-12, 3-6 AAC) have been idle since defeating in-state rivals UCF 64-48 last Saturday. USF ranks 17th in the NCAA in scoring defense by allowing just 61.1 points per game.

Memphis (17-5, 6-3 AAC) has won three straight after defeating Temple on Wednesday. The Tigers are second in the league in scoring at 73.8 points per game and third in scoring defense by allowing just 63.6 points per game.