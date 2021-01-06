Tulsa, has won five straight, including a win over then No. 6 ranked Houston.

The Bulls topped UCF 68-61 on Saturday night.

TAMPA, FLA., JAN. 2, 2021 –South Florida continues its two-game homestand, and attempts to improve its record in Yuengling Center to 5-1 when it hosts the Tulsa Golden Hurricane today at 4 p.m. The game may be watched on ESPN+.

- USF is shooting 37.0 percent on 3FGA arc and ranks first in The American in 3FG percentage.

- USF ranks fourth in The American in 3FG defense by holding opponents to 28.9 percent.

- Justin Brown is shooting 44.7 percent from down town.

- Caleb Murphy earned AAC Freshman of the Week honors for the second consecutive week, the league office announced on Monday.

- Michael Durr snagged 11 rebounds in Saturday’s victory over UCF and enters Wednesday against Tulsa in search of his fifth consecutive game with double digit rebounds.



