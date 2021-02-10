The No. 7/8 ranked Cougars (16-2, 10-2 AAC) bring the top ranked scoring defense in the nation to Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 10, 2020) – South Florida takes the Yuengling Center court against American Athletic Conference rival Houston tonight at 7 p.m. The game is available to watch on ESPNU. It is the Bulls' (7-5, 3-3 AAC) first game since a Jan. 9 win at East Carolina.

-- USF will have gone 32 days since its last game when the Bulls tipoff against Houston

-- Only three teams in the NCAA have currently lost more consecutive days than USF

-- Houston enters play with the top rebounding margin in the league, +10.4

-- USF has not defeated a top 10 ranked team since winning 72-64 at No. 7 Georgetown in 2010

-- USF has not defeated an AP ranked team since beating No. 19 Louisville 58-51 on Feb. 29, 2012