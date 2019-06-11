Last month South Florida guard Laquincy Rideau announced that he would return to USF for his senior season. Monday, NCAA.com’s Andy Katz listed his top candidates for the Bob Cousy Award – which goes to the top men's collegiate point guard – and Rideau made his list checking in at No. 24.

A West Palm Beach, Fla. native, Rideau was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first player in the program’s 48-year history to earn conference DPOY honors. Rideau earned AAC All-Conference Third Team honors and he was selected to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 25 Second Team.

Rideau recorded 101 steals in the 2018-19 season becoming USF’s all-time single-season steals leader and breaking the previous record that stood for 45 years.

The 6-foot-1, 209-pounder was one of only three players in the NCAA with 100 assists and 100 steals last season. Rideau averaged 13.4 points per game, including a career-high 35 at DePaul in game two of the CBI championship series.

Rideau’s physical and mental toughness, late in the season he played through the pain of a stress reaction in his leg, were a key component of the Bulls finishing the season with a program record 24 wins and the CBI Championship.