TAMPA, Fla. (June 4, 2018) – University of South Florida System President Judy Genshaft today named Scott Kull interim director of athletics as the university begins the search process to fill the role permanently.

Kull, who serves as deputy athletic director for external operations, joined USF in 2016 with nearly 25 years of experience in college athletics, including highly successful tenures at TCU, Florida State, Ohio State, Georgia Tech and Florida. In his current position, Kull oversees the athletic department’s development, communications, marketing, ticket sales, corporate partnerships, broadcasting and digital strategy.

“In a short period of time, Scott has made a great impact on our athletic department. He understands the trajectory of USF Athletics and will ensure that we continue moving forward without interruption during the search process,” Genshaft said.

The search for a permanent athletic director will begin immediately. The search will be led by Dr. Bill Sutton, a professor in the Muma College of Business and director of the Vinik Sport & Entertainment Management Program, who brings decades of experience in both collegiate and professional athletics. USF is also selecting a national search firm to assist in the process.

“USF Athletics has gained tremendous momentum over the past several years in both competition and student success. Our next director of athletics will be a transformative leader who is driven by professional integrity, possesses strong experience and is skilled in building relationships and connecting with key stakeholders across the national collegiate athletic landscape,” Genshaft said. “The University of South Florida is at a critical juncture in its history. Reaching new heights in academic achievements, research productivity, community collaboration and global influence, the university needs a leader who can similarly elevate USF Athletics and position the program for national excellence.”

The university will provide updates as needed during the search process.