Kowacie Reeves Talks USF Unofficial Visit
For the second day in a row South Florida hosted a newly offered member of the 2021 class on an unofficial visit Wednesday, when Kowacie Reeves Jr. and his parents made the five-and-a-half hour drive from their Middle Georgia home to Tampa.
It was Reeves first trip to USF but not his first unofficial visit. The Westside High School four-star shooting guard has unofficially visited Florida (twice), Mercer, Georgia and has other visits on his mind.
“I haven’t been to Georgia Tech yet or Georgia State but I’m planning to. My next visit is probably going to be Xavier,” Reeves said.
Reeves, the No. 65 ranked rising junior, and his parents toured the campus and basketball facilities, and checked out where the players live. They also met with the USF men’s basketball academic advisor which, as a high academic prospect, was important to Reeves.
“They showed me the whole campus and I liked it,” said Reeves. “I liked how it (player housing) was apartment style, you can build chemistry that way. I met the academic advisor and learned how things worked with their tutoring, how they help you get specific on your major. It was just a great experience. I’m ready to go back.”
When we asked Reeves what one thing really stood out to him, he didn’t hesitate with his answer.
“The head coach and the way I got to interact with him,” Reeves said. “Usually when I go on a visit the head coach is involved but he’s not involved as much as Coach Gregory was. He was highly involved. He was with me for most of it, really all of it, all of the visit.”
Gregory made a similar impression on Reeves’ father.
“A big thing with me, when I talk to a coach recruiting my son, is what are your plans? Are you here for the long run? I really liked the answer I got from Coach Gregory. It seemed very genuine and honest to me,” said Kowacie Reeves Sr.
WHAT’S NEXT
Reeves will participate in the Georgia GHSA Top 100 Camp next weekend. College recruiters can attend that and other “scholastic events” this and next weekend. It is part of the new NCAA men’s basketball recruiting calendar. In July Reeves and his Team Georgia Magic teammates will play in several events in Georgia. As far as his recruitment goes, Reeves said that he is wide open and just enjoying the process and listening to what the college coaches are saying to him.