For the second day in a row South Florida hosted a newly offered member of the 2021 class on an unofficial visit Wednesday, when Kowacie Reeves Jr. and his parents made the five-and-a-half hour drive from their Middle Georgia home to Tampa.

It was Reeves first trip to USF but not his first unofficial visit. The Westside High School four-star shooting guard has unofficially visited Florida (twice), Mercer, Georgia and has other visits on his mind.

“I haven’t been to Georgia Tech yet or Georgia State but I’m planning to. My next visit is probably going to be Xavier,” Reeves said.

Reeves, the No. 65 ranked rising junior, and his parents toured the campus and basketball facilities, and checked out where the players live. They also met with the USF men’s basketball academic advisor which, as a high academic prospect, was important to Reeves.

“They showed me the whole campus and I liked it,” said Reeves. “I liked how it (player housing) was apartment style, you can build chemistry that way. I met the academic advisor and learned how things worked with their tutoring, how they help you get specific on your major. It was just a great experience. I’m ready to go back.”