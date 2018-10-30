USF men’s basketball sophomore forward Mayan Kiir, a transfer from LSU, has received an NCAA waiver eliminating his required year of residency and will be eligible immediately to compete for the Bulls.



A former Bay Area standout at Victory Rock Prep in Bradenton, Fla., Kiir transferred to USF from LSU in June after seeing action in eight games as a freshman last season for the Tigers.

“We are excited that the NCAA has afforded Mayan the opportunity to participate immediately,” USF head coach Brian Gregory said. “We’re thankful for the time and effort put into this process by our compliance staff, and we appreciate the support displayed by LSU throughout this procedure. Mayan will play an integral role with our program this season and we look forward to seeing him in uniform.”

Rated a four-star prospect by ESPN, Kiir averaged 13.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game at Victory Rock during his senior season.

USF opens the regular season Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. against Alabama A&M in the Yuengling Center.