Jones QB Calvez talks about his USF offer and visit
Jones HS (Fla.) three-star quarterback Julian Calvez wanted an offer from South Florida and he went over to meet with the Bulls staff last week and had a side throwing session and got that offer. He spoke with Bulls Insider about his visit with the staff and what he thought of USF just a short drive from his home in the Orlando area.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news