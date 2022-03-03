Jeff Scott updates media following second spring practice

Here are some quotes and some bullet points from his press conference.

The team will practice in pads on Saturday and will have three practices in pads in four days before going on spring break.

TAMPA, Fla., (Mar. 3, 2022) – South Florida head coach Jeff Scott met with the media following his team’s second spring practice.

“It’s very obvious that our guys worked very hard in the offseason. We just look better. I’m really proud of the returning guys that have been here through the tough times and have pushed extremely hard.”

Scott said he's seen older guys coaching the younger players on how they need to practice. Said the team is more engaged.

Quarterbacks Timmy McClain and Katravis Marsh are getting reps with the first team. Scott wouldn't say it is 50-50.

“If you ask our guys today who our starting QB is they'd say Timmy McClain but I'm not putting a depth chart up now.”

On all players Scott Said “Our players know the depth chart. As long as these guys know where they are that's good. I just don't feel a need to publicize it.”

Scott added that he will not release a depth chart until BYU week.

“Every one of our super seniors are 'players.' They might all be starters.”

“We gotta have great intensity and we've gotta be united and I'm seeing that with both the returning guys and the new guys (transfers and freshmen).”

Scott mentioned that DJ Gordon, Timarcus Simpson, Ajou Ajou, Mikey Dukes, Derrell Bailey Jr. & Mike Lofton have stood out.

On injuries…

K’Wan Powell got hurt in fall camp last year, ruptured patellar tendon, he's been coming back nicely. He’s doing a lot of individual work nothing full speed during the first half of spring ball.

Dustyn Hall is coming back from a hip surgery, again, he's able to do some stuff in individual.

Darrien Grant is in that modified group with an ACL, he's worked extremely hard to be able to do some individual work.

Will Jones come back from ACL, same thing. He's able to do some individual work.

Daquan Evans had a little work on his knee, meniscus. And he's limited right now.

Latrell Williams coming back from ACL, he looks really good running routes. And again, all these guys can kind of do the first half of practice and then whenever we go good-on-good, they kind of have to step aside and watch but really good progress.

Davon Hicks had shoulder surgery in the offseason, he's carrying that modified group.

Brad Cecil had shoulder surgery in the offseason as well. He's able to go out there and snap in some situations and do about half of the practice.

Andrew Stokes our punter had ACL surgery also. So, he's limited a little bit in the spring, as well as Mac Harris with the shoulder and then Mack Gresham, our long snapper had a shoulder.

Good news is we don't have anybody else that cannot do anything. All those guys are kind of in that modified group. And we expect them all to be full speed full go by the summer.

Scott wrapped up his comments talking about how there is outstanding talent in FL and he wants FL to be the best state. Then mentioned that Georgia pays its HS Coaches better than FL. Specifically mentioned the Madison County Coach going to GA for a better supplement.