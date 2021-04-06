BullsInsider - Javon Greene to transfer to South Florida from George Mason

Javon Greene to transfer to South Florida from George Mason
George Mason transfer Javon Greene has committed to South Florida, he announced on Tuesday.
Green chose USF over a final group that included Georgia State, Murray State and Appalachian State. There had also been communication between Maryland and Greene's AAU Coach.
"The coaches made me feel comfortable and I feel that I can trust them and what they have planned for me," Greene said of the Bulls' coaching staff. "Everything is about business and they'll basically get me to where I want to be which is making money after college basketball.
The thing that caught my eye was the player development. They have this thing called 'Pro Time' where you work out outside of practice and the workouts they're doing. The Pro Time can be anything you need to work on individually as a player. Their player development program is what caught my eye."
A 6-foot-4, 190-pound wing from McDonough, GA, Greene averaged 11.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season for George mason. He connected on 42.3 percent of his shot attempts, 37.5 percent 3FG and 77.5 percent from the charity stripe. His three-point accuracy improved each season at George Mason.
Greene led the Patriots in steals (40) and three-point field goal percentage plus ranked second in scoring. He finished his career at George Mason ranked third in school history in career steals (162).
Greene joins Denver transfer Sam Hines Jr. and Triton College JuCo transfer D.J. Patrick as newcomers to USF. Brian Gregory has four more scholarships to use for the 2021-2022 season.
As a graduate transfer Greene will add much needed Division I experience to the Bulls backcourt. He have immediate eligibility when he enrolls at USF.
New Beginnings✍🏾 #GoBulls🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/EphbBHX07Z— Left-Hand Assassin🩸⚔️ (@_javon23) April 6, 2021