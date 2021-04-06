BullsInsider - Javon Greene to transfer to South Florida from George Mason

George Mason transfer Javon Greene has committed to South Florida, he announced on Tuesday. Green chose USF over a final group that included Georgia State, Murray State and Appalachian State. There had also been communication between Maryland and Greene's AAU Coach.



South Florida lands George Mason transfer Javon Greene. (Courtesy of Geore Mason Athletics)

"The coaches made me feel comfortable and I feel that I can trust them and what they have planned for me," Greene said of the Bulls' coaching staff. "Everything is about business and they'll basically get me to where I want to be which is making money after college basketball. The thing that caught my eye was the player development. They have this thing called 'Pro Time' where you work out outside of practice and the workouts they're doing. The Pro Time can be anything you need to work on individually as a player. Their player development program is what caught my eye."

