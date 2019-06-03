Iowa State, USF in play for Tampa-area corner
THE LATEST: Defensive back Emmanuel Perry isn’t rushing into a commitment. The Armwood (Fla.) High School star holds a handful of offers and even names a frontrunner, but he’s not doing anything permanent until he’s certain. So while Iowa State and USF seem like the most serious players to land Perry, he’s moving toward a commitment at a methodical pace. Below, the three-star cornerback discusses his recruitment and touches on what he likes about both the Cyclones and the Bulls.
IN HIS WORDS
ON WHO LEADS HIS RECRUITMENT:
“My favorite has to be Iowa State right now. I like that they are in the Big 12 and they have that great fan base. I like everything I know about them so far.”
ON IOWA STATE:
“I don’t really know for sure, for sure just yet because I haven’t been up there. That’s why I’m going to be taking that official. I want to get out there and figure out if it’s really the place for me.”
ON VISITS:
“I think I’ll be taking an official to Iowa State. That is the one I know for sure.”
ON OTHER SCHOOL IN FREQUENT CONTACT:
“USF is a big one. I won’t be taking that official, though because it’s just right there. I can go over there anytime I want. I’m probably going to check out South Dakota on a visit, though.”
ON USF:
“They want me to get back to campus again soon. I’m going to go over on another unofficial this summer. I like it there. They have nice everything. I love the facility there.”
RIVALS REACTION: Perry’s official visit to Ames will mean everything. The allure of Iowa State is strong, as the Cyclones are his only Power Five offer. That said, the draw of hometown-based USF is obvious. If Iowa State continues to press and a fall official visit goes well, Perry will be Matt Campbell’s to lose. If not, the smart money will move to the Bulls.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news