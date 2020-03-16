News More News
Introducing 2022 forward Prince Mosengo

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

In three months, on June 15, Division I coaches will be able to contact members of the class of 2022. One of the in-state prospects we think will hear from the USF Bulls staff is power forward Prince Mosengo of Victory Rock (Bradenton, Fla.) Prep.

We caught up to Mosengo in Orlando at the Hoop Exchange Spring Player Showdown. A native of the Republic of the Congo, Mosengo says that he has been in the United States for four years and began playing basketball earlier than most African players we have interviewed over the years.


