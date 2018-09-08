With 14:15 left in the final quarter USF scored three touchdowns and while holding the Yellow Jackets scoreless for the come from behind victory.

TAMPA, Fla. -- Terrence Horne Jr. ran two kickoffs for touchdowns and the South Florida (2-0) defense slowed down the Georgia Tech option offense in the fourth quarter for the Bulls second win of the season, 49-38, Saturday at Raymond James Stadium.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Blake Barnett ran five yards off right tackle for a touchdown with 2:13 left to play. That pushed USF’s lead to 49-38. Barnett’s score capped a five play 18-yard drive that started after Nico Sawtele intercepted a Georgia Tech pass with 3:47 left in the game.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Horne scored three times Saturday, twice on first half kickoff returns and once on a short pass in the fourth quarter. He finished with 283 all-purpose yards on the day.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Georgia Tech had 515 rushing yards. The Yellow Jackets run the option, that is no secret, so you know they are going to run the ball. You just don’t know who the ball carrier is going to be. Saturday Georgia Tech ran the ball 57 times for an average of nine yards per rush.

WHAT A PLAY: Following a Georgia Tech field goal, Terrence Horne Jr. took the ensuing kickoff at the two yard-line and didn’t stop running until he reached the end zone to give the Bulls a 7-3 lead with 7:23 left in the first quarter. Horne fielded the kick a few feet away from the sideline and started towards the middle of the field. He ran through an arm tackle and then the Florida sprinting champ kicked it into overdrive and took it to the house without being touched again. Horne would take the next kickoff back 97-yards for a TD. It’s the 25thime in FBS history a player has returned two kickoffs for a touchdown in the same game.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF is 2-0 and will take on their second consecutive P5 opponent next week at Illinois.The defense buckled down when they had to and the offense showed that it is still plenty potent.



