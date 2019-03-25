TAMPA- Fla. – South Florida (21-13) used a 15-2 second half run to grab control of its CBI Tournament quarterfinal game against Utah Valley on the way to a 66-57 victory Monday night in Yuengling Center. USF advances to Wednesday’s semifinal round against a yet to be determined opponent. Alexis Yetna led the bulls in scoring with a game high 18 points, David Collins scored 17 and Laquincy Rideau added 14 points. Yetna also grabbed 10 rebounds for his 13th double-double and eclipsed the 300 rebound mark. Yetna is the fifth Bull to grab 300 rebounds in a single season. The 21 wins is the second most in a season in program history.

USF Bulls forward Alexis Yetna goes up for two of his 18 points against Utah Valley in Yuengling Center. Photo by: Ben McCool

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis: IT WAS OVER WHEN: Yetna made his second three-pointer of the night with 4:12 to play. The shot put the Bulls ahead by 16 at 62-46. HE STOLE THE SHOW: Yetna was an efficient 7-of-9 from the field, made two three pointers which forced the Utah Valley bigs have to defend him out to the arc, which opened driving and passing lanes for his teammates. Yetna also had three assists. THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Utah Valley came into the game averaging eight made three-pointers per game. Tonight, they made six but were 6-of-19 (31 percent).