TAMPA- Fla. – Sophomore guard David Collins missed two free throws with 0.8 seconds left in overtime and South Florida fell to Temple 70-69 Saturday evening in Yuengling Center. It was USF’s second consecutive loss after winning five straight games. Collins was 6-of-6 from the line when he stepped up to the free throw line with the game in the balance. Laquincy Rideau led three Bulls in double-figures with 16 points and five assists, Collins had 15 points and four rebounds and Xavier Castaneda added 11 points and three rebounds. Michael Durr and Alexis Yetna grabbed 11 and 13 rebounds respectively. Temple senior Shizz Alston Jr. led the Owls with 16 points, including the game winning free throw with 1.5 seconds left in the game. Nate Pierre-Louis added 14 points.

USF Bulls Head Coach Brian Gregory watches the Bulls' execute a play against Temple Photo by: Ben McCool

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis: IT WAS OVER WHEN: Collins missed both free throws with 0.8 seconds left in overtime, after being fouled on an inbounds pass. On the previous possession Alston made one of two free throws, after a phantom foul call on Collins, with 1.5 seconds left to provide the final score. HE STOLE THE SHOW: Alston played like a senior in a close game tonight. In addition to his points he had four assists, three rebounds, two steals and just one turnover. He only made one three-pointer but it came at a crucial point late in the game. THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF was getting the job done on the glass at both ends and finished with a +6 advantage on offensive rebounds (12-6). Unfortunately, the Bulls missed three defensive rebounds on missed Owls free throws and Temple scored on those possessions. WHAT A PLAY: In the first half Collins splashed a corner three on a baseline out of bounds play. It was a simple play but perfectly executed with Collins coming off a screen for the catch-and-shoot jumper to tie the game at 16.