TAMPA- Fla. – Trailing by 25 points in the first half and 18 at halftime South Florida (20-13) staged a furious second half comeback, forced overtime then hung on to defeated Stony Brook (24-9) 82-79 in the first round of the Roman CBI Tournament Wednesday night in Yuengling Center. It was the greatest comeback in USF basketball history. David Collins scored a game high 31 points – a career high -- Alexis Yetna notched his 12th double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds and freshman center Michael Durr added a career high 13 points. Stony Brook had four players in double figures led by Jaron Cornish’s 21 points, Akwasi Yeboah scored 19 points, Miles Latimer had 14 and Elijah Olaniyi added 13 points.

David Collins rises for a layup in the second half against Stony Brook in Yuengling Center Photo by: Ben McCool

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis: IT WAS OVER WHEN: Cornish grabbed Collins’ missed free throw, with the score 82-79, and heaved the ball the length of the court and came up well short. HE STOLE THE SHOW: Collins practically willed his team to victory. In addition to points the sophomore guard made 15-20 free throws, had five rebounds, five assists and seven steals. THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF held Stony Brook to just 28.6 percent field goal shooting in the second half. WHAT A PLAY: With 13:30 left in the second half, Collins led a fast break, got deep in the paint and made a wrap around pass to Antun Maričević who made a layup and cut Stony Brooks lead to 52-41. It was part of a 9-0 USF run.