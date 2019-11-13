Instant Analysis: USF IUPUI
TAMPA, Fla. – IUPUI guard Markus Burk had a season high 26 points and guard Jaylen Minnett added 17 to lead the Jaguars to a 70-53 win over USF Wednesday night in Yuengling Center. The win was IUPUI’s first Division I win this season.
Bulls point guard Laquincy Rideau led the team with 15 points and Rashun Williams chipped in 11 plus 4 rebounds in defeat.
RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: IUPUI forward Isaiah Williams made a layup with 3:28 left to play this one was over. It pushed the Jaguars lead to 13 at 61-48 and with USF in a 1-for-12 field goal slump, they just were not coming back.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: I have to pick two tonight. I told you about Burk and Minnett in my game preview and those two put on a show tonight. They combined for 43 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Heck of a performance from the Jaguars starting back court.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: For the second game in a row USF allowed an opponent to shoot at least50 percent in their building as IUPUI shot 51 percent from the floor for the game.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF loses back-to-back home games for the first time since January 31 and February 4 2018. The Bulls need to find their defense before Wofford comes to Tampa on Thursday November 21 or they will fall to 1-3.