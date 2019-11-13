TAMPA, Fla. – IUPUI guard Markus Burk had a season high 26 points and guard Jaylen Minnett added 17 to lead the Jaguars to a 70-53 win over USF Wednesday night in Yuengling Center. The win was IUPUI’s first Division I win this season. Bulls point guard Laquincy Rideau led the team with 15 points and Rashun Williams chipped in 11 plus 4 rebounds in defeat.



USF Bulls guard Laquincy Rideau finishes a dunk against IUPUI in the Yuengling Center (Photo by Ben McCool-RTB)

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis: IT WAS OVER WHEN: IUPUI forward Isaiah Williams made a layup with 3:28 left to play this one was over. It pushed the Jaguars lead to 13 at 61-48 and with USF in a 1-for-12 field goal slump, they just were not coming back. HE STOLE THE SHOW: I have to pick two tonight. I told you about Burk and Minnett in my game preview and those two put on a show tonight. They combined for 43 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Heck of a performance from the Jaguars starting back court.