Laquincy Rideau scored a game and career high 35 points – 31 after halftime – Alexis Yetna had a double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds but it was not enough as South Florida fell to DePaul 100-96 in overtime in game two of the Roman CBI Championship Wednesday night in McGrath-Phillips Arena in Chicago.

Justin Brown netted 13 points and David Collins added 12 for the Bulls.

DePaul wing Max Strus had 32points, Paul Reed had a double-double of 28 points and 16 rebounds while Femi Olujobi added 14 points.

The third, and decisive game, will be Friday night at McGrath-Phillips Arena.