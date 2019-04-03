Instant Analysis: USF 96 DePaul 100
Laquincy Rideau scored a game and career high 35 points – 31 after halftime – Alexis Yetna had a double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds but it was not enough as South Florida fell to DePaul 100-96 in overtime in game two of the Roman CBI Championship Wednesday night in McGrath-Phillips Arena in Chicago.
Justin Brown netted 13 points and David Collins added 12 for the Bulls.
DePaul wing Max Strus had 32points, Paul Reed had a double-double of 28 points and 16 rebounds while Femi Olujobi added 14 points.
The third, and decisive game, will be Friday night at McGrath-Phillips Arena.
RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Paul Reed made a free throw with 8.3 seconds left in overtime to make the score 100-96.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Rideau led the comeback in the second half with his scoring, he made all five of his second half three-pointers, and his facilitating with five second half assists.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: DePaul shot 71.4 percent from the field in overtime.
WHAT A PLAY: With 3:10 to play David Collins blocked Jaylen Butz shot in the lane, grabbed the loose ball and drove for a tomahawk dunk that Strus was smart enough not to contest.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF was unable to complete a two-game sweep of DePaul and the two teams will now play a winner-take-all game three on Friday night in Chicago at McGrath-Phillips Arena on the DePaul campus. Friday's game will be televised on ESPNU with Roy Philpott and Tim McCormick on the call.