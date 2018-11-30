Jordan Burns led Colgate with 17 points, but he only had three second half points.

Alexis Yetna had 14 points and five rebounds while Laquincy Rideau added 12 points and three assists for USF.

TAMPA- Fla. – South Florida’s defense held Colgate to 27 second half points, and David Collins’ 20 points led to a 73-63 win over Colgate Friday night a Yuengling Center. The win improves the Bulls record to 6-2. It’s USF’s best record at the end of November since the 2009-2010 season.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Yetna made two free throws with 1:42 to play to put USF ahead 67-57.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Collins filled up the stat sheet tonight and made several key defensive plays to get stops for USF. In addition to his points he also had two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and four steals in 35 minutes of playing time.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF scored 26 points off of 20 Colgate turnovers.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF is 6-2. The Bulls shut down Burns in the second half with better ball pressure on him, and overall in the second half. They don’t play again until December 9 at Charlotte. USF returns to Yuengling Center on December 15 to face Appalachian State.



