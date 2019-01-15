Jarron Cumberland had a career high 34-points for Cincinnati. He was one of five Bearcats to score in double figures.

USF (12-4, 2-3 AAC) battled back, led by Rideau and better ball security, but the Bulls couldn’t make a field goal during the final four minutes of the game. Alexis Yetna had 12 points and four rebounds, while Michael Durr and David Collins both added 10 points. Durr also led both teams with nine rebounds.

CINCINNATI- OH – South Florida point guard Laquincy Rideau had 26 points and USF rallied from a 12-point second half deficit but Cincinnati held on to defeat the Bulls 82-74 Tuesday night in Fifth Third Arena.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Rideau fouled out with 1:37 to play and USF trailing 77-72. A comeback win was a bit of a long shot at that point but Rideau was able to manufacture points and get to the free throw line. There was nobody else in green able to do that down the stretch.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Cumberland was able to get to his spots all night. Whenever Cincinnati needed a basket Cumberland stepped up. He was 9-of-20 from the field and 14-of-16 from the free throw line.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Cincinnati scored 30-points off of 21 USF turnovers. USF won the rebound battle and outscored Cincinnati in the paint but the points Cincinnati scored off of turnovers kept the Bulls from overtaking the Bearcats and gaining control of the game.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF dropped two road games in a row against teams they have typically struggled to beat BUT the Bulls were in the game late tying the game at 65 with 6:29 to play. The Bulls return to Tampa and will prepare to host Houston on Saturday in Yuengling Center.



