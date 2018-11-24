Lew Stallworth led the way for The Citadel with 25 points.

David Collins and Laquincy Rideau led the Bulls with 21 points each. Rideau added six assists while Collins had four assists and three rebounds. Alexis Yetna added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls.

TAMPA- Fla. – The Citadel made a Yuengling Center record 16 three-pointers on their way to a 84-81 win over South Florida (4-2) Saturday afternoon in a game that featured 25 lead changes.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: A Collins three-pointer bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Lew Stallworth, the best driver on the Bulldogs roster, got to the basket easily Saturday and made two shots from deep. He also added six assists and five rebounds.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Citadel shot a blistering 61.3 percent from the field in the second half. They got the shots they wanted where they wanted them.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF falls to 4-2 on the season. The Bulls made shots today (46.7 percent from the field) including making 21-of-36 two-point field goal attempts and connecting on 78.3 percent from the free throw line. However, you just can’t let someone come into your building and make 61.3 percent of their shots. Up next for USF is Stetson, Wednesday, November 28.