TAMPA, Fla. – David Collins scored 23 points to lead USF (6-4) to a 81-61 win over Drexel (5-6) Sunday afternoon at the Yuengling Center. It is the Bulls third consecutive win. Collins, became the 20th USF men’s basketball player to score 1,000 career points. USF got 19 points and 6 assists from Laquincy Rideau plus 16 points and 8 rebounds from Justin Brown. Zach Walton led the Dragons with 19 points and Camren Wynter added 21.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis: IT WAS OVER WHEN: USF went on a 23-2 run during an eight minute stretch late in the second half.