Instant Analysis: USF 81 Drexel 61
TAMPA, Fla. – David Collins scored 23 points to lead USF (6-4) to a 81-61 win over Drexel (5-6) Sunday afternoon at the Yuengling Center. It is the Bulls third consecutive win. Collins, became the 20th USF men’s basketball player to score 1,000 career points.
USF got 19 points and 6 assists from Laquincy Rideau plus 16 points and 8 rebounds from Justin Brown.
Zach Walton led the Dragons with 19 points and Camren Wynter added 21.
RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: USF went on a 23-2 run during an eight minute stretch late in the second half.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Collins was terrific. He made 8-of-12 field goals, snatched five rebounds and grabbed three steals.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Drexel center, and leading scorer James Butler did not score in this game. He did grab seven rebounds during his 34 minutes of playing time but he came to Tampa averaging 14.6 points and 11.6 rebounds.
WHAT A PLAY: With 8:30 left to play, Collins scored on a layup off a Drexel turnover and was fouled. Collins went to the line and sank the free throw. It was more of a milestone than it was a spectacular play, because the two-points Collins scored on the layup were his 1,000th career points at USF.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF got another great defensive effort and wins its third game in a row. The Bulls are playing their best basket ball of the season so far. Which is good news because the Bulls next two games are against Utah State and Florida State. Both of those squads were tournament teams in 2019 and look like they will be in the NCAA Tournament at the end of this season.