The Bulls dominated in the paint during the second half and were led in scoring by David Collins with 17 points, Justin Brown scored 16 points off the bench and T.J. Lang added ten points.

TAMPA- Fla. – The South Florida Men’s basketball (1-0) team opened its season with a 80-63 win over Alabama A&M (0-1) Tuesday night in Yuengling Center. USF shot a blistering 69.2 percent from the field in the second half.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Freshman point guard Xavier Castaneda made a steal and finished with a layup to push the Bulls lead to 74-59 with 2:57 to play.





HE STOLE THE SHOW: Point guard Laquincy Rideau almost had a double-double tonight for USF. He finished with eight points, 10 assists, five rebounds and one block. He did have six turnovers so that will need to be addressed.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Bulls won the points in the paint battle XX-XX. This was expected due to the advantage USF had in size and length over the Bulldogs. USF also did a good job with their transition defense, limiting fast break points for Alabama A&M.

WHAT A PLAY: With 12:26 left in the game Justin Brown took what appeared to be a corner three in front of the Bulls bench, but it wasn’t. It was a perfect lob to Mayan Kirr who caught it and flushed it home with two hands to give USF a ten point lead at 54-44.

THE BOTTOM LINE: Bulls got a win in their season opener but had to battle in the second half to do it against a much improved Alabama A&M. Up next for USF Austin Peay.

