Rideau led the Bulls with 25 points, David Collins had 17 points and six rebounds and Alexis Yetna added 12 points and eight rebounds in the win.

Other than Laquincy Rideau, the Bulls could not get much going in the first half until the last three minutes when they closed the half on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to six.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: UConn guard Alterique Gilbert missed a three pointer with 16.3 seconds left and USF leading 75-68. At that point it was a four-possession game and there was not enough time for UCONN to overcome the seven-point deficit.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Rideau kept the Bulls in the game in the first half making 6-of-14 while the rest of his teammates were a combined 3-of-14. In addition to his 25 points, Rideau also had eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in the win.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: I’ve got two for you. USF shot 60 percent from the field in the second half and also made 74.2 percent of their second half free throws

WHAT A PLAY: Collins splashed a three-pointer from the left wing with 5:59 left in the game to give the Bulls their biggest lead at 57-48. A three-pointer in-and-of itself is not that important but Collins has struggled shooting of late. Plus, it was part of an 8-2 USF run and it created a roar from the near 4,000 in attendance.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF has won seven in a row and are 11-2 (1-0 AAC). It was the first time USF has defeated UCONN since March 6, 2013 and should give the team momentum when they play at Tulsa on Saturday.