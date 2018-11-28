Stetson forward Abayomi Iyiola put in a dominating performance with 26 points, six rebounds and four blocks before fouling out of the game.

David Collins had 12 points, T.J. Lang 11, and Antun Maricevic added a career high 10 points in the win.

TAMPA- Fla. – South Florida (5-2) forward Alexis Yetna recorded another double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds and four other Bulls finished in double figures in a 75-71in over Stetson (1-7) Wednesday night in Yuengling Center. The 18 points marked a career high for Yetna.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Yetna sank a free throw with nine seconds remaining to increase the Bulls lead to four at 75-71.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Iyiola scored from all over the floor tonight. He hit turnaround jumpers from 15-feet, he scored on the low blocks despite his lean 6-foot-9, 210-pound frame. He was also an impressive rim protector.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Free throw shooting favored the Bulls. USF made (21) more free throws than Stetson (14) attempted. For the night USF was just 21-of-33 from the line.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF is 5-2. Tonight, the Bulls did just enough to win a hard fought game against an in-state foe. They have a quick turnaround, however, as Colgate comes to Yuengling Center Friday night.