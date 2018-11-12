USF won the points in the paint, rebound and second chance points battle. The Bulls haven’t solved their turnover problems – they had 18 tonight – but Austin Peay was only able to turn those turnovers into nine points.

The Bulls were led by Laquincy Rideau with 17points, five assists and four rebounds. T.J. Lang and David Collins each added 15 points. Mayan Kiir provided 11 key points off the bench along with six rebounds. Michael Durr led the Bulls with 11 rebounds on the night.

TAMPA- Fla. – South Florida (2-0) got its second win of the season Monday night with a 74-70 overtime win over Austin Peay (1-2). It is the first time since the 2013-14 season that USF has opened the season 2-0.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Rideau made two free throws with 2.7 seconds left to give USF a 74-70 lead.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: The Bulls made Taylor work. At the under 12 media timeout in the first half Taylor only had two points on a pair of free throws. Once he got into a rhythm, he was difficult to stop. He got to his spots to score, was active on the glass and finished with a double-double for Austin Peay with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Free throw shooting. The Bulls were a woeful 21-41 (51.2 percent) from the line AT HOME. It isn’t too much to ask for the home team to shoot at least 65 percent, then again tonight it apparently was. It is an area USF needs to improve in. Most troubling was the poor free throw shooting by the Bulls guards Collins, Rideau and Xavier Castaneda. They were a combined 8-of-21.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF grinded out a tough win to move to 2-0. Up next USF travels to Montego Bay, Jamaica for the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic. The Bulls face Ohio on Friday November 16 and Georgetown on Sunday November 18.