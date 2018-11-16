Alexis Yetna, Justin Brown and T.J. Lang each had 11 points to lead USF. It was a career high for Yetna. Michael Durr added a career high ten points. Laquincy Rideau tallied six points, six assists, three steals and just one turnover.

South Florida (3-0) took control with a 26-3 first half run and coasted to a 73-46 win over Ohio (2-1) Friday at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Lang hit a three-pointer with 9:33 left to give the Bulls a 56-21 lead it was clear that whatever buttons the Ohio coaching staff was pushing were not connected to anything that was working. The Bobcats players body language and facial expressions made it clear that they knew they were taking an L today.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: From the moment he hit a 17-footer in the first half Yetna seemed dialed in today. In addition to his 11-points he added eight rebounds, two assists and one steal. He was active defensively and it just seemed like he may have adjusted to the speed of the game today.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Ohio shot just 2-of-23 shooing beyond the arc. Some of the misses were good looks and some were over a hand, but the Bobcats couldn’t make shots from downtown and that is a big part of their offense.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF is now 3-0. For the first time this season they build a double-digit lead and held on to it for a victory. Up next will be the Bulls biggest challenge of the season – Georgetown. The Hoyas have skilled big men and athletic, but young guards and a dynamic wing. It should be an exciting game.