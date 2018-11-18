David Collins led the Bulls with 21 points, Laquincy Rideau had 13 and Alexis Yetna notched his first career double-double with 11 points and 17 rebounds.

USF led by as many as 11-points in the second half but poor free throw shooting helped thwart the Bulls chance at a win.

Georgetown center Jessie Govan scored 27 points, 18 after halftime, to lead the Hoyas to a 76-73 win over South Florida Sunday in the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic in the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

RunningTheBulls.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Georgetown guard James Akinjo made a layup with 30 seconds to play to give Georgetown a 73-69 lead.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Govan showed why is one of the best centers in college basketball today. When the Hoyas guards fed him in the post, he was almost unstoppable. Late in the game he knocked down a three-pointer. In addition to his 27-points Govan had six rebounds and two blocks in 39 minutes while committing just one turnover.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Free throws. USF has to get this addressed. Especially the free throw shooting by its guards Collins and Rideau. USF was 16-27 (59.3 percent) from the line. Yes, they were on the road but so was Georgetown and they didn’t have any problems making free throws (77.8 percent). The Bulls win this game in regulation if they make their free throws.

WHAT A PLAY: Akinjo’s three-pointer to send the game into overtime with 4.9 seconds left in regulation. Once the clock got below seven seconds, we expected USF to foul and put the Hoyas on the line.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF is 3-1. As we mentioned earlier, the Bulls win this game in regulation if they make their free throws. It is never okay to lose a game, but USF is 3-1 after winning two games they were underdogs in and will come home to face FAMU on Wednesday November 21.