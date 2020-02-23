Justin Brown scored a career high 22 points and three other USF players finished in double figures but it wasn’t enough as Connecticut outlasted the Bulls in a 78-71 win in Gampel Pavilion on Sunday afternoon.

David Collins had 18 points – 15 in the second half – Laquincy Rideau had 12 points and Michael Durr added 10 points for USF. Brown also grabbed a team high six rebounds.

Connecticut also had four players in double-digits led by Christian Vital’s game high 24 points. James Bouknight, who only played two minutes in the first half due to foul trouble, scored 19 points for the Huskies while Brendan Adams and Jalen Gaffeny each had 10 points.