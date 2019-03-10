Instant Analysis: USF 71 SMU 77
TAMPA- Fla. – Southern Methodist had five players in double-figures, outscored South Florida 15-6 to end the first half and were barely challenged from there in a 77-71win Sunday afternoon in Yuengling Center.
The loss drops the Bulls, who set a new single season record of three-pointers made (214), to the 8-seed in the American Athletic Conference Tournament. They will play Connecticut on Thursday in Memphis.
USF was led by redshirt freshman Alexis Yetna’s eleventh double-double of the season of 17 points and 13 rebounds. David Collins scored 15 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists, and Justin Brown added 10 points.
Ethan Chargois led SMU with 19 points, Feron Hunt had a career high 17 points and 14 rebounds, Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored 14 points, Jahmal McMurray had 13 and Isiaha Mike added 11.
RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Whitt made a transition layup to push the Mustang’s lead to 15-points at 64-49 with 7:51 remaining in the game. The Bulls did cut the lead down to single digits a few minutes later but it was too little too late.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Hunt was the difference in the game. He scored in a variety of ways, was six-of-seven from the field, had a block, a steal and was a voracious rebounder.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: SMU shot 58 percent from the field, 63.6 percent in the second half.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF finishes the regular season losing four of five and finish the season 19-12 overall (8-10, AAC) and, barring an extraordinary in the AAC Tournament the Bulls season is over. While the way the regular season ended may be bittersweet to many, very few people expected even a .500 season. USF won more games this season than the past two seasons combined. The future looks bright.