TAMPA- Fla. – Southern Methodist had five players in double-figures, outscored South Florida 15-6 to end the first half and were barely challenged from there in a 77-71win Sunday afternoon in Yuengling Center.

The loss drops the Bulls, who set a new single season record of three-pointers made (214), to the 8-seed in the American Athletic Conference Tournament. They will play Connecticut on Thursday in Memphis.

USF was led by redshirt freshman Alexis Yetna’s eleventh double-double of the season of 17 points and 13 rebounds. David Collins scored 15 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists, and Justin Brown added 10 points.

Ethan Chargois led SMU with 19 points, Feron Hunt had a career high 17 points and 14 rebounds, Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored 14 points, Jahmal McMurray had 13 and Isiaha Mike added 11.