Nathan Hoover led Wofford with 11 points, he was the only Terrier in double figures.

David Collins led the Bulls with 17 points and six rebounds, Justin Brown had 16 points – all in the first half to get USF going offensively – and Laquincy Rideau added 11 points and four assists.

TAMPA, Fla. – USF made a season high nine three-pointers and had a balanced scoring attack with three players in double figures in a 69-55 win over Wofford Thursday night in the Yuengling Center.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Ironically this game was over when Wofford scored its first basket of the second half with 13:44 left in the game. USF started the second half on a 9-0 run to push its lead to 24 points and this game was over.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Gotta show coach Gregory some love here. He switched up the offense, started Zack Dawson (nine points), had four guards on the floor at times and had the team switch on screens on defense. Excellent coaching.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF made shots Thursday night to the tune of 55 percent from the floor, 45 percent on three-point attempts and scored 27 points off of Wofford Turnovers.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF, changed its offense, made a defensive adjustment to switch on screens, used a small lineup lots of guards on the floor together got a much-needed win and evened its record at 2-2 heading to the Cayman Island Classic where they will face Loyola-Chicago on Monday.