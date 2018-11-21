Despite winning by a comfortable margin, USF struggled to make shots down the stretch. The Bulls only made one field goal in the last 3:40 of the game – a tomahawk dunk by Collins with 49-seconds on the clock to make the score 69-57.

TAMPA- Fla. – South Florida guard David Collins had 21 points and 4 assists and forward Alexis Yetna had his second consecutive double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead USF to a 69-59 win over Florida A&M Wednesday night at Yuengling Center.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: With 3:40 left in the game, Yetna received a pass from Collins and laid it in to give the Bulls a 64-51 lead. There was still time for a run, but FAMU couldn’t make shots from the field or at the line.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: In addition to his offensive performance, Collins did a splendid defensive job on Ravenel who went 17-minutes without making a shot in the first half. Ravenel did finish with 14 points but he only made three shots beyond the arc.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF did a tremendous job on the offensive glass, snagging 18 offensive rebounds to just four by FAMU. The Bulls turned those rebounds into nine second chance points.

WHAT A PLAY: Yetna stole a pass and Rideau picked up the loose ball and led a transition break for USF. He got to the basket but was guarded so Rideau threw an over the head pass to the trailing Yetna who caught it and finished above the rim with a two-hand dunk.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF gets a nice bounce-back win over FAMU to move to 4-1 on the season. Their best start since the 2014-15 season. Up next for USF is The Citadel on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Citadel is one of the best three-point shooting teams in the nation.