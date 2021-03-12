BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: USF 67 WSU 68

FORT WORTH, TX (MAR. 12, 2021) – South Florida had three players in double-figures but Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne scored a game high 20 points to give the Shockers a 68-67 victory in the quarterfinal round of the American Athletic Conference Championship.

Wichita State won the game despite not making a shot from the field in the game’s final 5:08.

USF (9-13, 4-10) center Michael Durr had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds – both were team highs. Justin Brown scored 12 points for the Bulls and Xavier Castaneda added 11.

WSU (16-4, 11-2) Alterique Gilbert scored 12 points, eight in the second half, and Morris Udeze had nine points and a team high 11 rebounds.

BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Bulls guard Caleb Murphy missed his shot at the buzzer.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Etienne, the AAC Co-Player of the Year controlled the game. He added five rebounds, three assists and a steal to his 20 points and made two clutch free throws with eight seconds remaining to get his team a win.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Bulls simply could not get to the free throw line in the second half (1-of-3).

WHAT A PLAY: Caleb Murphy missed a jumper with 2:02 left in the first half but Jamir Chaplin flew in to catch the missed shot and threw down a one-handed dunk. Chaplin got so high he had to tilt his head to avoid hitting the rim with his face.

THE BOTTOM LINE: South Florida battled today but its season is over. It was a season with expectations of at least a N.I.T. appearance and possibly an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. But #Covid changed everything for this team.