Tulane (4-11, 0-3 AAC) was led by Samir Sehic’s 14 points and 12 rebounds. Kevin Zhang added 11 points for the Green Wave but he only scored two points after halftime.

USF (12-3, 2-1 AAC) held an eight-point lead at intermission, was up by 18 with 12:57 left in the second half and coasted the rest of the way to the win.

TAMPA- Fla. – South Florida forward Alexis Yetna notched his American Athletic Conference leading eighth double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds, before fouling out, to lead the Bulls to a 66-48 win over Tulane in Yuengling Center Wednesday night.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Honestly, this game was over when Yetna hit a jumper to put the Bulls ahead by 18 with 12:57 to play. Although that’s plenty of time to rally from an 18-point deficit, Tulane just looked like a team that didn’t have the passion or desire in them tonight.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Once again Yetna is showing how great of a recruiting get he was for USF. Tonight, his perimeter shooting was on display as he hit three-of-five beyond the arc and he had one block to go with his double-double.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF converted 26 Tulane turnovers into 35 points. Tulane had more illegal screen turnovers than I could count and, at times, they came in bunches.

WHAT A PLAY: In the first half, Collins got a rebound and after a couple of dribbles threw a 35-foot pass over two defenders and hit Yetna in stride. Yetna finished the play at the rim to give USF a 7-3 lead.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF is 12-3 (2-1, AAC) and has won seven consecutive home games. The Bulls will travel to Philadelphia to take on Temple on Saturday, then will head straight to Ohio. The team will stay in Dayton, and practice at the University of Dayton, to prepare for next Tuesday’s tussle at Cincinnati.



