SMU got 14 points from Tyson Jolly, Kendric Davis poured in 12 points and dished nine assists while Emmanuel Bandoumel came off the bench to add 12 points.

Laquincy Rideau led USF with 14 points, Xavier Castaneda had 10 points while David Collins and Justin Brown both added seven.

Isiaha Mike scored 24 points to lead four SMU players in double-figures in a 64-82 blowout of USF Sunday in Moody Coliseum.

RunningTheBulls.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Isiaha Mike made a three-pointer to make the score 40-22 with 2:31 left in the first half. Yes, there was an entire half of basketball yet to play but energy, aggressiveness and hustle was radiating from the SMU players while the Bulls players looked like they were just trying to hang on.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Mike was terrific. The 6-foot-8 forward scored from everywhere today.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: SMU made 57.9 percent of its field goals.

THE BOTTOM LINE: SMU is always tough to defeat in Dallas but USF didn’t defend the drive or guard the three very well and that led to today’s outcome. Up next for the Bulls is Connecticut on Saturday Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. in the Yuengling Center.



