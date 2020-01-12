Precious Achiuwa led Memphis with 22 points, Tyler Harris scored 17 points – 11 in the second half – and Lester Quinones added 13. Achiuwa had a game high 11 rebounds.

TAMPA, Fla. – USF (8-9, 1-3 AAC) led by 14 points in the second half but could not make a shot in the final 6:37 of the game allowing No. 21 ­­­­­Memphis (13-3, 1-1) to rally for a 68-64 win Sunday afternoon in front of an announced crowd of 5,209 Yuengling Center.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Michael Durr missed two free throws, one intentionally, with six seconds in the game and the Bulls trailing 64-67.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Achiuwa was incredibly efficient all game. His 22 points came on 9-of-12 shooting, four of his 11 rebounds were on the offensive glass. Achiwua did have five turnovers but his five blocks, including a vicious block of a Rideau floater, make up for that. The one thing he didn’t do well in this game was shoot free throws.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Collins’ dunk that gave USF its largest lead of the game at 51-37 and Dawson’s long two-pointer that gave the Bulls a 58-54 lead were the last two field goals that USF made in the game’s final 13:15.

WHAT A PLAY: Collins got his second steal of the game off of Memphis forward D.J. Jeffries, then took off for a one-handed thunder dunk to give the Bulls their largest lead of the game 51-37 with 13:15 to play in the second half.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF played another ranked team close. Even led by 14 in the second half but could not close out the game. Up next is the War On I-4 as the Bulls travel to UCF on Saturday Jan. 18.