basketball

Instant Analysis: USF 64 Memphis 68

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

TAMPA, Fla. – USF (8-9, 1-3 AAC) led by 14 points in the second half but could not make a shot in the final 6:37 of the game allowing No. 21 ­­­­­Memphis (13-3, 1-1) to rally for a 68-64 win Sunday afternoon in front of an announced crowd of 5,209 Yuengling Center.

David Collins scored game-high 24 points and Ezacuras Dawson III added 15 to lead the Bulls.

Precious Achiuwa led Memphis with 22 points, Tyler Harris scored 17 points – 11 in the second half – and Lester Quinones added 13. Achiuwa had a game high 11 rebounds.

Memphis Tigers forward Precious Achiuwa (55) stops USF Bulls guard David Collins at the Yuengling Center.
Memphis Tigers forward Precious Achiuwa (55) stops USF Bulls guard David Collins at the Yuengling Center. (Photo by: Ben McCool - RunningTheBulls.com)

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Michael Durr missed two free throws, one intentionally, with six seconds in the game and the Bulls trailing 64-67.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Achiuwa was incredibly efficient all game. His 22 points came on 9-of-12 shooting, four of his 11 rebounds were on the offensive glass. Achiwua did have five turnovers but his five blocks, including a vicious block of a Rideau floater, make up for that. The one thing he didn’t do well in this game was shoot free throws.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Collins’ dunk that gave USF its largest lead of the game at 51-37 and Dawson’s long two-pointer that gave the Bulls a 58-54 lead were the last two field goals that USF made in the game’s final 13:15.

WHAT A PLAY: Collins got his second steal of the game off of Memphis forward D.J. Jeffries, then took off for a one-handed thunder dunk to give the Bulls their largest lead of the game 51-37 with 13:15 to play in the second half.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF played another ranked team close. Even led by 14 in the second half but could not close out the game. Up next is the War On I-4 as the Bulls travel to UCF on Saturday Jan. 18.

