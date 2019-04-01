Laquincy Rideau scored 15 points and Alexis Yetna had 10 point and eight rebounds despite only playing two minutes of the first half due to foul trouble.

TAMPA- Fla. – David Collins scored a game high 23 points and South Florida (23-13) withstood a second half run by DePaul (18-16) to win game one of the College Basketball Invitation (CBI) finals 63-61 Monday night in Yuengling Center.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Collins made a floater with 1.6 seconds left to give the Bulls a 63-61 lead.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: In addition to his game high in points and winning shot, Collins also had six assists, three rebounds and one steal. He was also a very efficient 8-of-13 from the field.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF finally made some perimeter jump shots. The Bulls connected on 10-of-22 (45.5 percent) beyond the arc. USF has been shooting a low percentage lately including a dreadful 17.6 percent against Loyola Marymount.

WHAT A PLAY: In the first half Collins stole a pass near mid court and drove for a breakaway dunk. DePaul’s Max Strus chased down Collins, elevated and blocked the shot from behind. Strus was whistled for a foul, but the hustle and explosion at the rim by him was impressive.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF got a crucial win at home in game one of the CBI Championship series. The series will now shift to Chicago. Game two is Wednesday night and game three (if necessary) of the finals will be played on Friday. Both games will be played at McGrath-Phillips Arena in Chicago on the DePaul campus.