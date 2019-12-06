Ezacuras Dawson III had 11 points and four rebounds, both tied career highs for him, and Antun Maričević added 10 points and three rebounds.

TAMPA, Fla. – Three USF players scored in double-digits led by David Collins’ 13 points in a 63-44 win over Dartmouth Friday night in the Yuengling Center.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: The Bulls went on a 20-2 run started by Dawson’s three-pointer. That transformed USF’s 31-27 lead to 51-29.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Maričević played a key role tonight with Michael Durr in foul trouble most of the game. In 12 minutes of playing time he had 10 points on just five field goal attempts, grabbed three rebounds and only had one turnover

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF shot 65.2 percent in the second half including 60 percent from beyond the arc.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF is now 5-4 and continue to do it through its defense. They take on Drexel December 15 at 4 p.m. in the Yuengling Center