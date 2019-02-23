Houston opened the game with an 11-0 run but USF battled back to trail by eight at halftime. After intermission the Cougars ran off seven unanswered points to push its lead to 15 and was never threatened by the Bulls after that.

USF’s star guards, David Collins and Laquincy Rideau, made just 2-of-23 field goal attempts with Collins making both of them. The sophomore led USF with 12 points and had eight rebounds and five assists. Leg injuries limited Rideau to just 16 minutes of playing time and hampered his movement.

HOUSTON, TX. – Dejon Jarreau scored 17 points, Corey Davis Jr. had 15 points and No. 8 Houston (26-1, 13-1 AAC) defeated South Florida (18-9, 7-7 AAC) 71-59 Saturday to remain unbeaten at home this season.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Jarreau hit two free throws to push Houston’s lead to 18, at 64-46 with 5:12 to play.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: It was the Jarreau show today. The 6-foot-5 freshman point guard was very efficient today making 5-of-6 field goals. In addition to his points he also dished 4 assists, grabbed 3 rebounds and blocked a shot. His floor game was upperclassman like today.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF shot just 31 percent from the field and only had 14 points in the paint.

WHAT A PLAY: Just past the halfway point of the second half, Jarreau came off a ball screen, went downhill, split a USF double team and scored at the basket. The big playmaking guard was terrific today and gave Houston fans a glimpse of what’s to come at the point guard position next season.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF was not able to get it done in a building where Houston has not lost since 2017. They let the home team get off to an 11-0 start in the first half and a 7-0 start in the second half. That is a recipe for a loss. USF has lost three conference games in a row and faces UCF on Wednesday night at Yuengling Center.