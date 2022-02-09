Instant Analysis: USF 59 Cincinnati 70

TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 9, 2022) – Cincinnati guard David DeJulius scored a game high 24 points to lead the Bearcats (16-7, 6-4 AAC) to a 70-59 win over South Florida Wednesday night at the Yuengling Center.

Jeremiah Davenport had 14 points and Mike Saunders Jr. added 10 for Cincinnati.

Sam Hines Jr. scored 12 points to lead the Bulls (7-15, 2-8 AAC). Caleb Murphy had 10 points, 4 rebounds and two assists while battling foul trouble. Jamir Chaplin added 10 points and a team high six rebounds.





