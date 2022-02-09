Instant Analysis: USF 59 Cincinnati 70
TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 9, 2022) – Cincinnati guard David DeJulius scored a game high 24 points to lead the Bearcats (16-7, 6-4 AAC) to a 70-59 win over South Florida Wednesday night at the Yuengling Center.
Jeremiah Davenport had 14 points and Mike Saunders Jr. added 10 for Cincinnati.
Sam Hines Jr. scored 12 points to lead the Bulls (7-15, 2-8 AAC). Caleb Murphy had 10 points, 4 rebounds and two assists while battling foul trouble. Jamir Chaplin added 10 points and a team high six rebounds.
BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Davenport hit a three with 1:11 left to make it 68-57.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: DeJuluis took over the game in the first half scoring 16 of his 24 points. He made 4-of-7 three-pointers and also had two rebounds and two assists on the night.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF only made one three-pointer on the night. When you can't make threes that makes it difficult to overcome deficits.
THE BOTTOM LINE: A stretch of six USF turnovers in five minutes sank the Bulls chances of a win tonight. USF will now prepare to play Wichita State in one of the most challenging arenas in the AAC – Charles Koch Arena (CKA). WSU is 116-14 at CKA going back to the start of the 2013-14 season...83 games in that stretch have come in front of capacity crowds (10,506).