TAMPA, Fla. -- Laquincy Rideau scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half and David Collins had 13 points and USF held Houston below its season scoring average but it wasn’t enough as the No. 20/19 Cougars escaped Yuengling Center with a 62-58 win Wednesday night in an American Athletic Conference game. Quentin Grimes led Houston with 22 points and Fabian White Jr. added ten points for the Cougars who never trailed in the game.



USF Bulls guard David Collins attempts a reverse layup in the first half against Houston in the Yuengling Center (Photo by: Ben McCool - RunningTheBulls.com)

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF’s brief win streak comes to an end against a Houston team that looks like a sure bet to be in the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season. Up next for the Bulls is a Saturday matinee game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at noon in the Yuengling Center.

