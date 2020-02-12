TAMPA, Fla. -- Laquincy Rideau scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half and David Collins had 13 points and USF held Houston below its season scoring average but it wasn’t enough as the No. 20/19 Cougars escaped Yuengling Center with a 62-58 win Wednesday night in an American Athletic Conference game. Quentin Grimes led Houston with 22 points and Fabian White Jr. added ten points for the Cougars who never trailed in the game.



USF Bulls guard David Collins attempts a reverse layup in the first half against Houston in the Yuengling Center (Photo by: Ben McCool - RunningTheBulls.com)

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis: IT WAS OVER WHEN: Collins missed two free throws with seven seconds remaining in the game and the Bulls trailing 60-56. HE STOLE THE SHOW: Grimes was unstoppable tonight he made 6-of-14 field goal attempts, half of his six three-pointers, only missed one free throw, grabbed six rebounds, dished five assists and only had one turnover in 36 minutes of playing time.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Houston had 17 second chance points off of 13 OREB. USF had two second chance points off of nine OREB.