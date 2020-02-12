Instant Analysis: USF 58 Houston 62
TAMPA, Fla. -- Laquincy Rideau scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half and David Collins had 13 points and USF held Houston below its season scoring average but it wasn’t enough as the No. 20/19 Cougars escaped Yuengling Center with a 62-58 win Wednesday night in an American Athletic Conference game.
Quentin Grimes led Houston with 22 points and Fabian White Jr. added ten points for the Cougars who never trailed in the game.
RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Collins missed two free throws with seven seconds remaining in the game and the Bulls trailing 60-56.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Grimes was unstoppable tonight he made 6-of-14 field goal attempts, half of his six three-pointers, only missed one free throw, grabbed six rebounds, dished five assists and only had one turnover in 36 minutes of playing time.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Houston had 17 second chance points off of 13 OREB. USF had two second chance points off of nine OREB.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF’s brief win streak comes to an end against a Houston team that looks like a sure bet to be in the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season. Up next for the Bulls is a Saturday matinee game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at noon in the Yuengling Center.