The Bulls trailed 25-11 at the half, rallied in the second half but could not get closer than within four points of the Hurricane.

TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 15, 2020) – David Collins scored 14 points, Justin Brown and Laquincy Rideau each had ten but USF was unable to recover from a season low 11 first half points in a 56-48 loss to Tulsa Saturday afternoon in the Yuengling Center.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Laquincy Rideau missed a three-pointer with 30-seconds left in the game and USF down 51-46.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Rachal was able to get to the charity stripe where he made all eight of his attempts. He also grabbed six rebounds (two OREB) and had zero turnovers in 32 minutes of playing time.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: What can I say? Eleven first half points is pitiful. Especially when combined with 13 first half turnovers.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF lost a very winnable game against an upper tier conference foe. The Bulls will hit the road for a two-games that take them to Wichita State on Thursday Feb. 20 and Connecticut on Sunday Feb. 23.