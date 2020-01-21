TAMPA, Fla. – The USF defense held another opponent below its season scoring average but multiple Bulls scoring droughts did them in against No. 22 Wichita State in a 56-43 loss Tuesday night in the Yuengling Center.

David Collins scored 14 points to lead the Bulls. Ezacuras Dawson had ten and Michael Durr added seven points. USF just could not put the ball in the basket shooting just 30 percent from the field.

Tyson Etienne led the Shockers with 13 pints and Dexter Dennis added 12 points. Trey Wade had a game high seven rebounds for WSU.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: USF went scoreless for 7:30 after an Antun Maričević lay-in under the basket. The Shockers capitalized on the drought and pushed their lead to 46-35. When Collins converted scored in the paint and converted an and-one opportunity the lead was down to eight and that is the closest the Bulls ever got the rest of the game.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: I’m going to give this to Dennis. The sophomore wing’s on-ball defense against Collins was tremendous. He mad x three-pointers and grabbed x rebounds on the night.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF had ZERO second chance points.

THE BOTTOM LINE: The Bulls don’t end their losing streak; offensive woes continue and they have to get ready for a two-game road trip. Up next USF is at Houston on Sunday Jan. 26 then at Tulane on Wednesday Jan. 29.