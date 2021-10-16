Instant Analysis: USF 31 Tulsa 32

USF (2-5, 1-2 American), coming off a bye week, led at halftime and after the third quarter for the first time this season but wasn’t able to hold its lead.

TAMPA, FLA., (OCT. 16, 2021) – Davis Brin threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns; Tulsa ran for 270 yards and two more scores and the Golden Hurricane overcame an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat USF 32-31 on Saturday afternoon in Raymond James Stadium.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: The Bulls used a direct snap to Mangham on fourth and inches and Tulsa stopped him short of a first down at the USF 42-yard line. You just knew the USF defense was not going to stop Tulsa from scoring a TD.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Tulsa tailback Shamari Brooks was everywhere today. He rushed for 145 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown, and caught two passes for 28 yards.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: 88-57. Tulsa had 31 more plays from scrimmage than USF. Granted USF scored two touchdowns without its offense on the field, but it is never good when your opponent has 31 more plays than you.

WHAT A PLAY: After Tulsa scored on a one yard run to tie the game at 10-10, Brian Battie returned the ensuing kickoff 100-yards untouched for a touchdown.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF has now lost 13 conference games in a row and has not defeated a FBS opponent since Oct. 26, 2019 (East Carolina). The Bulls next opportunity to get a victory is in seven days against Temple in Raymond James Stadium at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.