The Bulls never led and the only tie was 0-0

The loss was the fifth in a row for USF after starting the season 7-0. It is also the second defeat in a row to in-state rivals UCF.

TAMPA- Fla. – Central Florida (11-0, 8-0) overcame the loss of starting quarterback McKenzie Milton to a gruesome second quarter lower leg injury to defeat South Florida (7-5, 3-5) 38-10 in the War On I-4 Friday night in Raymond James Stadium.

RunningTheBulls.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: UCF running back Greg McCrae rand 31-yards for a touchdown to give UCF a 31-10 lead with 9:17 left to play. USF fans knew it was over and began heading for the isles.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: USF running back Johnny Ford had a conference honor roll type of performance with 120 yards rushing on 16 carries and two catches for 39 yards.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: UCF had 558 yards of total offense Friday night. They had three plays of 38-yards or more and with few exceptions were able to move the ball rather easily all game.

WHAT A PLAY: After three consecutive runs by Duran Bell that picked up first down yardage, Chris Oladokun found Johnny Ford, wide open, in the middle of the field on a short pass. Ford turned and ran 35-yards for a touchdown that completed an eight play 86-yard drive for USF and brought the Bulls within a touchdown of UCF at 17-10 with 1:15 left in the third quarter.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF finishes the regular season 7-5 and on a five-game losing streak. The offense is pedestrian and needs to change for the program to have more 10-win seasons. The Bulls will wait to learn which Bowl game they are invited to.



