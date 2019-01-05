TULSA – Okla. --



The Tulsa Golden Hurricane held of the University of South Florida Bulls, 78-75 on Saturday night. The Golden Hurricane had control throughout the game, but the Bulls stayed close and charged late to challenge at the end, tying the game at 75 with five seconds to go.

IT WAS OVER WHEN

It wasn’t over until the end. With five seconds on the game clock, USF’s David Collins hit a three point shot to tie the game at 75. Tulsa called a timeout and drew up the plan to win the game. The ball was inbounded to Sterling Taplin, who drove the length of the court, showing layup, only to flip the ball out to Curran Scott, who hit an open three point shot at the buzzer to win the game.

THE STAR OF THE GAME

DaQuan Jefferies led all scorers in the game, accounting for 20 points for Tulsa. But, LaQuincy Rideau finished with 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

STATISCALLY SPEAKING

30-11. The Bulls made just 11 of 22 from the free throw line while Tulsa hit 30 of 37. Taplin was a perfect 10-10 from the line. Martins Igbanu, who seemed to get a foul called every time he possessed the ball offensively, was 9-10.

WHAT A PLAY

USF had trailed every minute of the second half, by as many as 11 points with 6:20 to go. With five seconds remaining in the game, David Collins made a three point shot to tie the game at 75 and put his team in a position to win.

THE BOTTOM LINE

The USF win streak ends at 7 as they drop to 11-3 (1-1) on the season. No win is a good win, but this one isn’t so bad. Two of their four losses were against ranked teams, as was one of their 11 wins. They are also in the midst of a 15 win home win streak. The Bulls will come home and host Tulane on Wednesday, January 9th for a 7:00 PM tip-off.