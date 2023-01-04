Damian Dunn scored 19 points off of the bench to lead four Owls (9-7; 3-0) in double-figures as the Owls matched their best ever start in American Athletic Conference play.

TAMPA, FLA., (Jan. 4, 2023) – South Florida center Russel Tchewa posted career-highs in points (20) and rebounds (12), Keyshwan Bryant added 10 points and Tyler Harris also had nine points but it wasn’t enough as the Bulls (7-8; 0-3 AAC) fell to Temple 68-64 Wednesday night at Yuengling Center.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Dunn made two free throws with 15.1 seconds left. That gave the Owls a two-possession cushion of 66-62.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Tchewa made 6-of-12 shots from the field and 8-of-11 at the line, five of his rebounds were OREB that kept possessions alive and he only committed one foul.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Temple, the best free throw shooting team in the American made 23-of-26 tonight (88.5 percent). USF made 11-of-19 (57.9 percent).

WHAT A PLAY: Miguel stole the ball from Khalif Battle and threw a lob to Bryant to threw down a two-handed dunk to give USF a 52-50 lead with 7:50 left in the game.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF never led by more than three points in a game which its opponent was less than stellar. The Bulls have lost two straight and have Wichita State coming to Tampa on Sunday.



