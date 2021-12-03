Instant Analysis: South Florida 64 SC State 65

USF guard Caleb Murphy scored a game high 18 points – 13 in the second half – Jake Boggs had 16 points to go along with four rebounds and three blocks, and Russel Tchewa added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

TAMPA, FLA., (Dec. 3, 2021) –South Carolina State forward T.J. Madlock hit a corner three with 0.6 seconds to play to give the Bulldogs a 65-64 victory over South Florida Friday night in the Yuengling Center.

here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Madlock’s prayer was answered with 0.6 seconds remaining.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Murphy was terrific in the second half. In addition to his 13 points after the break, he grabbed four rebounds and dished two assists.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: SC State made 13-of-31 threes tonight. They came in shooting 30 percent beyond the arc and made 42 percent tonight.

WHAT A PLAY: Madlock was well covered and I don’t think he even saw his shot go in due to the angle he shot the ball from.







