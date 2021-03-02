BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: South Florida 52 Memphis 73

TAMPA, FLA., MAR. 2, 2021 – South Florida seniors Justin Brown and David Collins combined for 12 points in their final game in the Yuengling Center but Memphis sophomore Boogie Ellis scored a game high 18 points to lead the Tigers to a 73-52 over the Bulls win Tuesday night. Xavier Castaneda led USF (8-11, 4-9 AAC) with 17 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal. Memphis DeAndre Williams had 13 points for Memphis (15-6, 11-3, AAC) and Lester Quiones added 12.

Memphis guard Boogie Ellis (5) helped lead the Tigers to a win over South Florida at the Yuengling Center. (Pic by: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports)

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis: IT WAS OVER WHEN: Ellis made a three-pointer with 9:24 left in the second half to give Memphis a 50-31 lead. The Bulls just didn’t look like they had enough gas in their tank to come back.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Williams filled up the stat sheet with 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 22 minutes. THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Forced to play with a small lineup due to injuries, USF was out rebounded 46-28. The Bulls had zero second chance points.