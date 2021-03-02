 BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: South Florida 52 Memphis 73
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-02 22:23:51 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Instant Analysis: South Florida 52 Memphis 73

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

TAMPA, FLA., MAR. 2, 2021 – South Florida seniors Justin Brown and David Collins combined for 12 points in their final game in the Yuengling Center but Memphis sophomore Boogie Ellis scored a game high 18 points to lead the Tigers to a 73-52 over the Bulls win Tuesday night.

Xavier Castaneda led USF (8-11, 4-9 AAC) with 17 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal.

Memphis DeAndre Williams had 13 points for Memphis (15-6, 11-3, AAC) and Lester Quiones added 12.

South Florida, USF. Bulls
Memphis guard Boogie Ellis (5) helped lead the Tigers to a win over South Florida at the Yuengling Center. (Pic by: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports)

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Ellis made a three-pointer with 9:24 left in the second half to give Memphis a 50-31 lead. The Bulls just didn’t look like they had enough gas in their tank to come back.


HE STOLE THE SHOW: Williams filled up the stat sheet with 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 22 minutes.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Forced to play with a small lineup due to injuries, USF was out rebounded 46-28. The Bulls had zero second chance points.

THE BOTTOM LINE: South Florida has now lost six of its seven games since returning from a four-week Covid pause. They will travel to Kansas for a date with Wichita State on Sat. March 6 then prepare for the AAC Tournament.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}